Details emerging about passengers aboard missing plane

Just two miles out and then it was gone from sight.

Gone off the radar.

We know the Flemings are a Columbus-based family, heading back home after going to a Cavs game at the Q apparently.

They were probably just coming up here for some New Year's fun, and now anyone who knew them is preparing themselves for the worst possible tragedy.

Flanked by a Cleveland Police chaplain, members of the Fleming family came to look today. Across the vastness of Lake Erie, where a Cessna flown by John T. Fleming and carrying his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends, just vanished off the radar.

NBC4 in Columbus reports that Jack Fleming is a sophomore at Olentangy Liberty High School. Andrew Fleming was enrolled with the Ohio State School for the Blind.

The names of the other two passengers on the plane have not been released.

For the people who love them, all they can do is hope beyond hope.

While neighbors and loved ones watch and wait, crews investigate.

John T. Fleming is the president of the Superior Beverage Group. The company, based in Columbus, services 37 counties in Northeast and Central Ohio and delivers to over 12,000 retailers, including many in the Cleveland area. Its list of brands include Cleveland-based Great Lakes Brewing Co. and Market Garden.

Superior Beverage's Executive Vice President Joseph McHenry released the following statement:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night.

While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene.

As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family.

This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

Great Lakes' CEO Bill Boor issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Like everyone, we are anxiously waiting for news about John and his family and neighbors. John and the Superior Beverage Group are not just the wholesaler distributing our beer in our hometown-they are part of our family and have been since we started working with them in 2008. Everyone at Great Lakes will be keeping the Flemings and our Superior family in our prayers."

The brand also has a location on Diamond Parkway in Solon.

The family's hometown is keeping a watchful eye on the search. The Mayor of Dublin, Mike Keener, stated he is "deeply saddened by the news," and added his "entire team of city employees is so incredibly worried for the family and keeping all of those on board the flight in our thoughts and prayers."

Fleming is very active in his community and served as the Honorary Chair of the 2008 Dublin Irish Festival.

Fleming's father told The Columbus Dispatch that his son is "an experienced pilot," but declined to say how long he has been flying.