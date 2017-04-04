Deputy helps residents after fire breaks out

Deputy Gary Mosier (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

ANGOLA, NY-- An Angola couple is safe, thanks to a quick-acting Erie County Sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Gary Mosier was on patrol when he saw heavy smoke at a home on Old Lake Shore Road.

Mosier stopped to try to put the fire out with his extinguisher, and when he couldn't, he helped get the elderly residents out.

Everyone got out safely, and firefighters say his actions kept the fire from spreading to the house.

Fire crews arrived on scene and quickly put out the fire.

