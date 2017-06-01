Deputies searching for Orleans Co. man

Provided Photo (Photo: Provided Photo)

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. -- Orleans county Sheriff Deputies are looking for a missing 32-year-old man from Kent.

Nathaniel A. Strong went missing Tuesday morning. Family members say Strong was going to attend an AA meeting in Albion Tuesday, however they are not sure if he was able to make the meeting. He was reportedly last seen at Plaza Liquor in Albion around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Strong suffers from diabetes, a seizure disorder, a traumatic brain injury, and he battles alcoholism. According to reports, he does not have insulin or a seizure medication with him.

Strong does not have a vehicle and was to be carpooling to the meeting with a person named Dennis, who his family does not know.

Strong is about 6 feet two inches tall with blue eyes, light brown hair, a medium build and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Strong's location is asked to call the Orleans county Sheriff's Office at 585-589-5527.

