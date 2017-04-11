Deputies recognized for heroism

Justin Gould/Contributor Photo (Photo: Justin Gould/Contributor Photo)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. -- Two deputies in Chautauqua County were honored Tuesday with the New York State Senate's highest recognition: Liberty Medals.

The quick actions of Deputy Jason Biechner and Deputy Christopher Howlett helped save the life of a 28-year-old man involved in a motorcycle accident on Route 83 in November 2016.

Senator Catherine Young presented the deputies with their medals during a ceremony Tuesday.

“I am extremely proud of deputies Beichner and Howlett. Their quick actions helped to save the life of this accident victim. I wish to thank Senator Young for recognizing Deputies Beichner and Howlett with the Liberty Award. This is a tremendous honor,” said Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace.

When the deputies arrived on the scene of the accident, they started to use their first-aid training. The motorcyclist was losing a massive amount of blood from a leg wound, and although he needed an amputation of the leg above the knee, the deputies were able to keep him alive.

"It's a privilege to go to work here," said Deputy Jason Beichner. "It's an honor to do what we can. And I'm glad that we were both capable of doing what we had to do on that day."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV