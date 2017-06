Provided Photo (Photo: Provided Photo)

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. -- Orleans county Sheriff Deputies have located a 32-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Nathaniel A. Strong went missing Thursday morning.

On Friday, deputies said Strong was located in the Village of Albion. As a precaution, he was taken by Cova Ambulance to Unity Hospital.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV