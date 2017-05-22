Deputies find cocaine during traffic stops

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

TOWN OF EDEN, TOWN OF CHEEKTOWAGA -- Erie County Sheriff Deputies made two arrests following separate traffic stops over the weekend.

The first stop happened in the Town of Eden on Friday evening. Deputies say they noticed a vehicle on Gowanda State Road swerving and crossing over the fog line. The deputy pulled over the drive and then noticed during the interview an orange pill bottle without any labels in the driver's vehicle. The driver, Daniel Dickey, 21, of Hamburg, said when asked about the bottle that it was Suboxone. Deputies say he did not have a prescription.

Deputies say they also found marijuana, a glass pipe, Alprazolam and Oxycodone in the vehicle, as well as crack cocaine in a folded $50 bill. Dickey is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance not in the original container, and two traffic infractions. He was then released to a family member's custody.

On Saturday, deputies say they charged a man in the Town of Cheektowaga with possession of cocaine after a traffic stop at Shanley and Griswold streets.

Police say after they stopped the vehicle around 2:25 a.m. when they noticed a traffic violation. They then smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and then questioned the driver and passenger.

Deputies discovered marijuana, a glass pipe, a scale and a vial of cocaine on the passenger, Corey Tworkowski, 23, of Cheektowaga.

Tworkowski is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession. He was later released on appearance tickets.

