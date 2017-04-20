Deputies find Bills' Kouandjio in a field

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio (71) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Bills 31-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee/ USA Today Sports, Kirby Lee)

ELMA, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving the Buffalo Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio.

Officials say they received a call just after 9am Wednesday morning of a black male wandering in a farm field off Rice Road.

Deputies say Kouandjio was courteous and respectful when they approached him. He was not fully clothed at the time. They realized he needed medical attention and called for an ambulance. Kouandjio was taken to ECMC.

There's no word on yet on why Kouandjio was in the field, or what his current condition is.

Bills' players expressed their concern for their teammate at practice on Thursday.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor on Cyrus Kouandjio: "Just hope everything turns out well." @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/DyVauCvSsW — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 20, 2017

#Bills guard Richie Incognito on Cyrus Kouandjio: "Concerned on a personal level... Hope he's all right." @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/3XEzSPkL50 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 20, 2017

