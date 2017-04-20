WGRZ
Deputies find Bills' Kouandjio in a field

April 20, 2017

ELMA, NY--  The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving the Buffalo Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio.

Officials say they received a call just after 9am Wednesday morning of a black male wandering in a farm field off Rice Road.

Deputies say Kouandjio was courteous and respectful when they approached him.  He was not fully clothed at the time.   They realized he needed medical attention and called for an ambulance.  Kouandjio was taken to ECMC.

There's no word on yet on why Kouandjio was in the field, or what his current condition is. 

Bills' players expressed their concern for their teammate at practice on Thursday.

 

