Deputies: Body found near Youngstown, N.Y.

Police lights.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. -- A fisherman made a disturbing discovery near Youngstown Tuesday morning.

Niagara County Sheriff Deputies say the fisherman reported a body floating in Lake Ontario about a mile off of Youngstown, N.Y. around 10:24 a.m.

The United States Coast Guard retrieved the body of the man, whose name has not been determined.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigative Bureau also responded and is continuing the investigate the incident.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV