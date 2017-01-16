Depew residents to decide village's future

DEPEW, NY - On Tuesday, registered voters in Depew will decide the village's fate. They'll be voting on whether the village should dissolve -- half into the town of Cheektowaga -- the other half into the Town of Lancaster.

Voting begins at noon Tuesday at the Depew Village Hall. Voting will end at 9 pm. If you're in line then, and you're registered to vote, election officials say you will be able to cast a ballot.

"If someone wants to come in and say look I think I have a right to vote, we will take an affidavit ballot and we will determine the validity of that after the election," said Erie County elections commissioner Len Lenihan.

There's a lot of emotion for and against dissolving the village, which has a population of about 15,000.

"The key will be if the silent majority come out and vote," said Irvine Reinig, who's part of a group of residents who got enough petition signatures over the summer to push dissolution to a referendum. One issue for them -- the village debt of $8 million is too high.

"Depew really has no way to solve these problems because of the limited resources and the stagnant growth. The towns have long range plans," he said.

Under dissolution, everything west of Transit Road would be Cheektowaga, to the east of Transit, would become Lancaster.

"The people who are doing this they are doing this blind. They're speculating we're going to save money, they're speculating the services are going to be the same -- the services are not going to be the same," said Jules Pecora, an organizer of a village preservationist group. The state conference of mayors says there's no way of knowing how property taxes in Cheektowaga and Lancaster would be affected. That would be determined by how much it would cost to pay for services after adding Depew's residents.

