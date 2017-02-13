Depew Police Dispatcher Dies

Provided Photo

DEPEW, N.Y. -- The Depew Police Department announced the sudden passing of a public safety dispatcher Monday.

Dispatcher Kevin Przybl, 37, had served in the department's communications department since 2016.

He also served as a dispatcher for the West Seneca Police Department and was a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association.

Przybl is survived by his wife and a young son.

