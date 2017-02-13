WGRZ
Close

Depew Police Dispatcher Dies

WGRZ 11:28 PM. EST February 13, 2017

DEPEW, N.Y. -- The Depew Police Department announced the sudden passing of a public safety dispatcher Monday. 

Dispatcher Kevin Przybl, 37, had served in the department's communications department since 2016. 

He also served as a dispatcher for the West Seneca Police Department and was a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association.

 Przybl is survived by his wife and a young son. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories