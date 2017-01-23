Democrats discuss WNY mobilization

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Getting involved in the political process has been a popular topic in Western New York and around the country following President Trump's inauguration, which women's marches around the world Saturday demonstrated.

Monday, leaders of Erie County's Democratic Party met at their headquarters near Larkinville to talk about ways to mobilize voters.

Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one in Buffalo.

Monday night, 2 On Your Side asked Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who is New York State's Democratic Chair, what the strategy is to get Trump voters to side with Democrats.

"There will be meetings like this taking place all across the state of New York and I believe all across the nation to actually not just mobilize people, but organize people to work on different priorities to be able to support traditional Democratic values," he said.

Mayor Brown adds those include a higher minimum wage, women's rights and affordable healthcare for all.

(© 2017 WGRZ)