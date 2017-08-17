Democratic mayoral candidates debate

WGRZ Graphic (Photo: WGRZ Graphic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Thursday night, the Democratic candidates in the race for Buffalo Mayor held a debate at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center.

The candidates, three-time incumbent Byron Brown, Comptroller Mark Schroeder, and Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, fielded questions ranging from economic development to workplace diversity.

And a few weeks from now, 2 On Your Side will be asking the questions when the station co-hosts a debate with WNED-WBFO and the Buffalo News.

You can tune in Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. for the debate featuring Brown, Schroeder and Grant.

