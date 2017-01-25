Delevan man pleads guilty in deadly crash

WGRZ File Photo from the scene of the fatal crash on Route 39 in the Town of Sardinia in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 22-year-old Delevan man faces a maximum of 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash over the summer.

On July 6, Sutherland was high on marijuana and speeding on Route 39 in the Town of Sardinia when his car crossed the center line and fatally struck 22-year-old Sam Pagano of Sardinia. Pagano was surveying the road.

Sutherland pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree Vehicular Manslaughter Wednesday and will be sentenced on April 6 by Judge Pietruszka.

