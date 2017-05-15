Delays in Safe Harbor Marina opening

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this opening day at the Safe Harbor Marina along Buffalo's Outer Harbor, there are some delays in getting everything up and running.

Five of the 15 docks are closed due to safety concerns as workers continue to connect the utilities. There is no water or electricity service to any of the docks.

The general manager of the marina, Keith Pease, said all of that work should be finished in a few more days.

"Our goal is to have all power and water on by the weekend," Pease told 2 On Your Side. "We have a few docks that are a lot closer than others."

Pease blamed the near constant rain that fell on the area over the past few weeks. He said that slowed down the last-minute utility work. The marina is undergoing $7.5 million in renovations, the most substantial of which is the replacement of the docks from seasonal structures to permanent concrete docks.

"This place is beautiful," said John Bifulco, a slip holder from Orchard Park. "It's great here. It's going to be great."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV