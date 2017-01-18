Defendant in tourist assault case testifies

LOCKPORT, NY - The case against a Niagara Falls man accused of sexually abusing a Japanese tourist more than a year ago, will soon be in the hands of the jury.

Both the prosecution and defense have rested in this trial -- the final witness was the defendant, Robert Macleod.

He testified that on Christmas night in 2015, he was out for a regular stroll near the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

Prosecutors played an audio tape recorded when Macleod spoke to parks police.

He said “this girl comes up to me looking for directions, I couldn’t understand her … she hit me.”

“I turned around and hit her and took her purse and I don’t know why I took her purse.”

Prosecutors showed Discovery Center surveillance video, showing Macleod bending over, attempting to touch the woman.

Macleod testified “I didn’t touch her shoes, I didn’t touch her.” He claims he was trying to pick up change off the ground. After punching the woman, one prosecutor points out: “She seems to be backing away, you are getting closer to her?”

“Yes.” Macleod said.

“If you were trying to get away couldn’t you have done it?”

“I guess I could,” he replied.

While on top of her, the prosecutor asks: “What is your face doing? You’re sniffing her.”

Macleod responds, “No I’m not, she wouldn’t let go.”

When asked to describe who the woman was he encountered, Macleod said: “she was wearing a hat, jacket, looked Chinese.” Macleod says he took her purse and threw it into the gorge and left the area.

Koyuki Nakahara, a Japanese woman who traveled back to WNY to testify in this trial says Macleod is lying on the stand, and that while attempting to walk over the Rainbow Bridge, Macleod lured her to a secluded area, attacked her and then groped her.

Macleod maintains Nakahara is not the woman he encountered near the Rainbow Bridge. She says the opposite.

Parks police say they recovered Nakahara’s passport at Macleod’s home. But Macleod testified he does not know how her passport got to his home.

In his testimony, Macleod admitted to one inconsistency saying he changed his story to police -- first telling them he never got out of his car to go for walk, and then saying he did go for a walk and encountered a woman.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in Niagara County court in Lockport, then the jury will get the case.

