Deer rescued from the Erie Canal

SPENCERPORT, NY- Spencerport firefighters Thursday morning rescued a deer from the icy waters of the Erie Canal.

A buck fell through ice Thursday and the animal's hind legs became trapped underwater about 15 feet off shore, said Bill Hallinan, assistant chief of the Spencerport Fire Department. Emergency responders were called to the scene, near Gillett Road in Ogden.

Hallinan said he didn't know how long the deer was in the water, but firefighters tried to direct the animal out of the icy water for about 40 minutes before entering the canal to rescue the deer.

Rochester Democrat & Chronicle