DEC to test for contamination near landfill

Wheatfield Landfill (Photo: WGRZ)

WHEATFIELD, N.Y.-- Residents living near a hazardous landfill will soon get some answers about the extent of the contamination.



This spring, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will begin looking into the landfill that borders Wheatfield and North Tonawanda. The DEC will check to see if dangerous chemicals can be found in nearby residential neighborhoods.

Investigative Post reporter Dan Telvock says 72 former and current neighbors of the landfill have filed notices of claim against the town of Wheatfield.

There has been talk of fencing the property and the town has urged people to stay away from the landfill.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV