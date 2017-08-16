DEC to hold press conf. about NF water system

Photo: Christine Clark-Hess (Photo: Photo: Christine Clark-Hess)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- The DEC will be holding a news conference at 1pm today regarding the issues with the Niagara Falls water system.

There was heavy rain on Tuesday, and so the raw sewage mixed with storm drain water was allowed to flow right into the river.

The NYS alert system says 2.8 million gallons of untreated water flowed into the Niagara over the course of four hours Tuesday evening.

This does not appear to be related to last month's incident, when dark water went into the river. The water board says that was due, in part, to human error.

