DEC issues notice of violations to NFWB

A photo taken by Rainbow Air shows the black water in the Niagara River.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the Niagara Falls Water Board violated water quality standards in connection with the August 15 sewer overflow into the Niagara River.

Penalties connected to the notice could range up to $37,500 per day, per incident.

The DEC says the Niagara Falls Water Board must provide "technical evaluation of its wastewater treatment plant and sewage systems, identify short-term measures to improve the operation of wastewater systems and collection systems, and conduct a longer-term evaluation of system upgrades, including the ability to capture and treat increased amounts of wet weather CSO discharges."

“New York reserves the right to pursue those who violate water quality standards to protect the public and the environment,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a released statement. “We are directing the Niagara Falls Water Board to provide all of the engineering information and data necessary to determine how and why this violation occurred. DEC will now investigate into all appropriate measures to prevent further violations from happening.”

The DEC is also investigating a July 29 discharge of black, foul-smelling water into the Niagara River by the Niagara Falls Water Board. The Water Board has been ordered to cease any further discharges from the sediment basin until the investigation is complete.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV