DEC denies Northern Access Pipeline permit

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Saturday it has denied water quality certificates to allow the controversial Northern Access Pipeline to move forward.

The decision was made following three recent public hearings.

The DEC said in a statement reasons for the certifications being denied include, "the project's failure to avoid adverse impacts to wetlands, streams, and fish and other wildlife habitat. We are confident that this decision supports our state’s strict water quality standards that all New Yorkers depend on.”

National Fuel Gas Supply Corp proposed the 97-mile pipeline. It was planned to run through Western New York and pump gas from Northern Pennsylvania through several counties, including Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie. It would also include constructing compressor stations in Pendelton and Elma, as well as a dehydration station in Wheatfield. It was also planned to connect to the Trans-Canada Pipeline under the Niagara River.

National Fuel had already secured federal approval to build the pipeline and had said a majorly of landowners had given the company rights-of-way to it on their land. It had been waiting on necessary air and water quality certifications from the DEC.

The company has not yet issued a response to the water quality certificates being denied.

