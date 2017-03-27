Debate over education funds being cut

WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Monday afternoon, parents and advocates met to talk about a recent vote to cut funding for high school students.

During the event they called out Republican Senator Chris Jacobs who they say voted last week to gut the foundation aid formula that will now shortchange Buffalo and other high-needs public schools. Overall schools in Jacob's district owed $107 million, and Buffalo is owed $91 million.

Those who spoke out Monday say the state wants to give equal amounts of funding for each student, but that does not always work.

"It's not equal that our kids live in third-world conditions and are expected to go to school and make up for it miraculously without the extra supports, " said one of the attendees who spoke.

Senator Jacobs released a statement saying he's extremely proud of the budget resolution he supported and it will create the largest financial investment in education in New York State history. It also more than doubles the governor's proposed foundation aid increase, he said.

