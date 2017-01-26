Deadly fire at mobile home in Marilla

MARILLA, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a fire at a mobile home.

The body of 53-year-old Tracy Caradori was found after the fire was put out Wednesday night. She was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

Deputies say they're still waiting for autopsy results to determine how she died. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

