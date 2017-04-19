Deadline is Thursday for train station decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A big decision is expected Thursday which will impact the future of the Central Terminal.

Thursday is the deadline for the Buffalo Train Station Committee to chose a location for a new train station.

In addition to the Central Terminal, two sites near Canalside are also under consideration.

A final presentation begins Thursday at 9 a.m.

The vote will take place at the end of the presentation, and the results are expected to be announced sometime before noon.

