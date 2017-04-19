Deadline is Thursday for train station decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A big decision is expected Thursday which will impact the future of the Central Terminal.
Thursday is the deadline for the Buffalo Train Station Committee to chose a location for a new train station.
In addition to the Central Terminal, two sites near Canalside are also under consideration.
A final presentation begins Thursday at 9 a.m.
The vote will take place at the end of the presentation, and the results are expected to be announced sometime before noon.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs