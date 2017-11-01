Daylight saving time debate

As most people in the U.S. get ready to "fall back" this weekend, a special commission in Massachusetts recommends that state move forward with a plan for year-round daylight saving time, but the panel said in its final report that Massachusetts shouldn't do it alone.

The commission chair, Massachusetts State Senator Eileen Donoghue, said the panel should only entertain the idea if other northeastern states and New York are also on board.

That would mean no more changing clocks twice a year and Massachusetts would shift from the Eastern to the Atlantic time zone — one hour ahead of our current standard time.

Moving to Atlantic time means we wouldn't lose that hour of daylight in the winter like we do when we fall back. Supporters of the switch say benefits include energy savings and less seasonal depression, and no bouncing back and forth could also eliminate other side effects.

"Your biological clock is set at a certain time. You fall back, and it's going to be an hour earlier than your body thinks it is. You're going to get hungry for lunch an hour early before the clock says so. You're going to want to go home from work an hour earlier. You're going to get a little tired in the evening," said Dr. Eric Ten Brock, Sleep Medicine Specialist at UBMD Internal Medicine.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV