Daybreak heads to the ballpark

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The 30th anniversary season of Buffalo Bisons baseball is now underway.

Prior to Opening Day, the Daybreak team got a behind-the-scenes look at Coca-Cola Field.

'Mudding the Baseballs'



Director of Marketing Brad Bisbing showed the team how to 'mud' the baseballs.

Before each game, the umpires rub every single ball with mud. This helps the pitcher grip the ball better.

It also takes the white shine off the ball making it harder for the batters to see. They don't use just any old mud.

As the story goes, Lena Blackburne was a third base coach back in the 30's for the Philadelphia Athletics. At that time they used to rub down the baseballs with dirt. So Blackburne sought out to find the perfect mud for rubbing baseballs. He found the mud used today in a secret spot on the shores of the Delaware River. To this day, no one knows where the mud comes from.

Caring for the field



The grass at Coca-Cola field is a pristine sea of green. A large part of that is due to the work of head groundskeeper Chad Laurie. Last year, Laurie was awarded International Sports Turf Manager of the Year. He said what sets them a apart is his crew's hard work and dedication. This is the first time the award has been won by a grounds crew in the Northern U.S..

30th Season Celebrations

This year the team is celebrating it's 30th season in Buffalo. There will be special giveaways on May 30th, June 30th and August 30th. This is in addition to the fan favorites like Star Wars Day, Superhero Day and Independence Day Eve.

What to Eat at the Ballpark

New this season at concession stands: pierogi's, deep fried twinkies, and chicken wing dip. Also new this year, gates will open early for Friday Night Bash games for a special happy hour.

Daybreak Swings (and mostly misses)

The Daybreakers got their chance to step up to the plate in the batting cages. The video speaks for itself.





