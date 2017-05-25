Daughter of a murder victim speaks

Yvette Donaldson was killed when her daughter was 14-months old.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It was a homicide in the city of Buffalo that shocked and hurt many people. On April 27, 1994, Yvette Donaldson, 32, a married mother was shot. She died a few days later and the man who was convicted of manslaughter was Ritchie Campbell, a former high school standout athlete.

Donaldson was shot while her 14-month old baby girl was asleep in a room. "To kill someone in cold blood while their child was in the other room, doesn't that just sound terrible," said Aquila Thagard about her mom.

She is frustrated that there is a documentary soon to be released, "Off the Glass" the Ritchie Campbell story.

Her concern is that she nor anyone in her family was contacted. "You can tell his story, but don't go and tell hers. Hers is technically ours, don't go tell that story without reaching out to us."

In a 2011 interview with Channel 2's Claudine Ewing, Campbell was asked what he would say to the victim's family. "I would listen to them and what they have to say. As far as what I have to say, the word sorry seems so empty. It seems so inadequate.

Aquila says she would like to meet Campbell and ask him why? "Not to make him feel bad, but wouldn't you want to face the killer of your mother if you had the chance, it might seem weird, but I would."

She is a mother of three. "My kids don't have a grandmother, I don't have a mother."

Campbell has always said from day one that the shooting was an accident. Last week in an interview, he said "there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about that incident."

When asked if she forgives the man who took her mother's life, Aquila said, "if I could sit and speak with him, if I felt he he was sincere, with the words he was saying, maybe. As of right now, no."

