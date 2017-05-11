Dash's unveils plan for new North Buffalo store

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Dash's Market is showing off its plans for a new two-story store to replace the current one at Hertel and Starin Avenues in North Buffalo.

The new market will be a total of 45,000 square feet. It's a project owner Joseph Dash has been working on for 15 years and he says he now owns the property to do it. He also talked about some of the additions that customers can look forward to.

"A vast increased variety of product. A multitude of different departments that they don't currently have in the existing store. A larger workforce, so more job opportunities," said Dash.

The new store is expected to open sometime in mid-2018.

