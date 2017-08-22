Slot Machines (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County District Attorney's office has confirmed they are investigating allegations of eavesdropping by the Seneca Gaming Authority..

In a statement, the DA's office says they are "investigating allegations made by the New York State Gaming Commission that its employees were eavesdropped on by the Seneca Gaming Authority".

This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo, when asked about the gaming compact with the Senecas following a press conference in Rochester, said it would be "inappropriate for me to meet with them at this time" referring to the probe of Buffalo casino by the Erie Co. District Attorney's office.

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster issued this statement: “Anyone who has followed this issue and the hard line taken by the Seneca Nation knows that there was the possibility that the state would take this position. We know that the Governor has the best interests of Niagara Falls and its residents at heart, and we remain confident that when this matter is resolved that those interests will be taken care of. We remain hopeful that a negotiated settlement can be reached and remember that sometimes the darkest hour is just before the dawn.”

Seneca Nation of Indians President Todd Gates is holding a press conference. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing will have on this story on Channel 2 First at 5pm.

