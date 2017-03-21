Darien Lake expands season pass perks with free concerts

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y.---Darien Lake is expanding benefits for season pass holders.

Season pass holders will have exclusive eligibility for a limited number of free lawn tickets to three Live Nation concerts during the 2017 season, including Third Eye Blind on June 29, OneRepublic on July 25 and Goo Goo Dolls on August 12.



Season pass holders need to present their processed season pass at Darien Lake’s Live Nation Portal located in the park next to the Grizzly Run attraction only on the day of the concert to receive their free lawn ticket. This benefit is first-come, first-serve and only a limited number of tickets will be given out.



For more information on season passes, concerts or accommodations, click here.



