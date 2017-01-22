WGRZ
Damage reported after strong storms hit Florida, Georgia

First Coast News , WTLV 9:51 PM. EST January 22, 2017

A strong line of storms spun up tornadoes and left significant damage throughout Northern Florida and Southern Georgia on Sunday.

The worst damage was reported in the South Central Georgia city of Adel, where seven people were killed by a tornado that leveled a mobile home park and caused other damage. We're told five other people are currently missing. 

STORY: Eight die in tornado in Adel, GA

A tornado also touched down in the Woodbine area of Camden County, hitting around 10th street and causing significant damage.This image shows a funnel cloud between Folkston and Woodbine just before 7 p.m.

A strong tornado also touched down in the Albany, GA area. More than a dozen deaths have been reported statewide in Georgia.

A home was hit by a tree, splitting the home in half and sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries in Columbia County, near the intersection of I-75 and I-10.

 

A possible tornado also came through the World Golf Village area in St. Johns County.

(© 2017 WTLV)


