Buffalo police Oofficer Liz baker posing in a picture taken with Robert Sagliani at the filiming location where Sagliani used heroin while being recorded by the movie crew.

BUFFALO - BUFFALO, NY — A Buffalo Police officer accused of setting up heroin use by two addicts for an anti-opiate film will not face charges.

Robert Sagliani was trying to get the charges against him dropped. Sagliani claims Buffalo Police officer, Elizabeth Baker, offered to drop drug charges against him if he participated in the video.

"There is simply no proof that anyone from law enforcement did anything more than pass on contact information for the film's producer to Robert Sagliani," City Court Judge Joseph A. Fiorella wrote in a decision.

