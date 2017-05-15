Cyclists/Motorists: Making the road a safer place

Let me start by saying that for me, this is an issue that hits home.

Back in September I was riding by bike, and was struck by a car at the intersection of Campbell and North French in Amherst. I was very fortunate to be wearing a helmet at the time. It made all the difference.

Last week on channel 2, I shared that story, and those of others. The focus was on the importance of wearing bike helmets.

We got a tremendous amount of reaction, and much of it came from both motorists and cyclists... and how each needed to be better in sharing the road. Based on my personal experience as both, I completely agree.

This cuts both ways.

We thought it was right to do a follow up story that focused on how to make the road a safer place. We talked with other riders who have had collisions with cars. We spoke included tips from law enforcement as well. Amherst Police and GObike Buffalo offered suggestions that include:

CYCLISTS CODE OF CONDUCT:

Wear bright clothing. Be as visible as possible.

Ride WITH the flow of traffic.

Make eye contact with motorists as intersections or wherever else possible.

Obey all rules of the road.

Wear a helmet at all times (children under 14 are required by New York State law).

Avoid unnecessary distractions. Remain alert to your surroundings at all times.

MOTORISTS CODE OF CONDUCT:

When passing cyclists, leave a safe passing distance. In Ohio, state law requires motorists give cyclists at least three feet.

Be aware of cyclists making turns, changing lanes, pulling out of driveways.

Be aware of cyclists right of way in most traffic situations. Bikes share the same rights as motorcycles or any other vehicle.

Treat a bike like it is any other vehicle in obeying the rules of the road.

