Cyclists injured in Depew accident

DEPEW, N.Y. -- One man is in critical condition after two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle in Depew Tuesday afternoon, Depew Police say.

The crash happened at George Urban Boulevard and Dick Road at about 3:23 p.m.

The cyclists, one 25 and the other 27, were crossing Dick Road when they were struck by the vehicle, police say.

They were both taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), where the 27-year-old is in critical condition and the 25 year old is in stable condition.

The driver was not injured, but volunteered to also go to ECMC to be tested for drugs and alcohol. Officials say they do not suspect either were involved and the driver does not currently face any changes.

The accident is still under investigation and no names have been released.

Depew Fire and Depew A.I.U. responded to the scene.

