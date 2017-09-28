Cyclists collect donations for Puerto Rico

WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local cyclists came together Thursday night to help Hurricane Maria survivors living in Puerto Rico.

Two groups, Slow Roll Buffalo and Urban Bike Riders, are raising awareness and collecting donations for the millions of people who are still without necessities in Puerto Rico.

A special Thursday night Slow Roll from the Olivencia Center, through downtown Buffalo, to the west side had cyclists riding for a cause.

Terri Campbell donated several bottles of water.

"It makes me feel this big that that's all that I can do. That and pray. So, I'm thinking that calling our Congress people and Senators and saying get those ships down there, get those people out of there," Terri Campbell said. "If a guy like Seamus can get water to Puerto Rico, and I believe he will, we can all just do a little bit."

"It's nice to do a little something, it's just a drop in the bucket, but it's something we're all capable of doing," said Slow Roll Buffalo’s Seamus Gallivan.

Slow Roll Buffalo and Urban Bike Riders dropped off their haul of water and candles at the Belle Center.

For Maritza Vega, the cause is close to her heart.

"I was just there in March, and it was beautiful, and now when I go next time it's probably not going to be as beautiful as it was. So, anything that I can do to help," Vega said.

Vega studied in Puerto Rico and still has family there.

"Today was the first time that I was able to reach my uncle. And thank God, he's all right. But there's no electricity, he can't use the phone to call me, so he was fortunate to meet with someone that helped him with letting him use the phone," she said. "Water is scarce over there. So, it's been very difficult for the people in Puerto Rico."

If you would like to donate items like water or batteries, or cash, you can drop off donations at the Belle Center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made at any M&T Bank through the Belle Center/Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund, M&T Bank account # 9873254693.

