Cuomo's Plan To Cap Drug Costs Meets Resistance From PhRMA

Governor Cuomo's plan to cap prescription prices in New York is running into opposition from the nation's pharmiceutical companies.

BUFFALO - If you're fed up with the rising prices of prescription drugs, Governor Cuomo wants you to know he's with you.

In a speech in Albany last month, Cuomo teed-off on the pharmaceutical industry, "Some of these companies are just unconscionable. They are in a position where they can exploit the user because you need the drug, sometimes to live and they control the price. It’s a monopoly and they can gouge the consumers.”

During the speech the Governor announced his administration would move to cap prescription drug prices, beginning with the state Medicaid program. Since the announcement, lawmakers, insurers, drug makers and consumers have been wondering how the state would try to reign in the cost of medicines.

"The Governor’s proposal is real simple,” says Jason Halgerson, state Medicaid director. Halgerson was brought in to help cut the costs of what could be a $65-billion dollar program this budget year.

Halgerson says rising prescription drug costs are "the number one driver in American healthcare costs in the last couple years. It’s been the number one driver in the Medicaid program, over a billion dollars worth of increased expense to taxpayers."

Cuomo's plan is to create a state review board which would set what it thinks is a fair price for a medication. If a drug is prices above what the board recommends, the drug company would get hit with a surcharge of 60% of the difference between those prices. That money would go to insurance companies to lower the cost of premiums to its customers. Insurance companies like that.

“That’d be great. It would be a great step in the right direction,” says A.J. Wright, governmental affairs manager for BlueCross BlueShield of WNY.

Pharmaceutical companies say Cuomo's plan won't work.

“What the Governor has proposed won’t do anything for patients,” says Priscilla VanderVeer, spokesperson for PhRMA, the trade association for the nation's drug manufacturers.

PhRMA has launched a digital media campaign against the proposed price cap. It urges state residents to call or email their state lawmakers, and ask them to reject efforts to legislate maximum prices.

VanderVeer says pricing has much to do with with paying for the research, development and testing of all medications, including the majority which never earn a dime. The industry has a reported 88% failure rate.

There is also the question of the availability of drugs, if price controls are put in place. New York State is an enticingly large market of nearly 20-million potential customers.

But VanderVeer says it's possible drug makers could decide to opt-out of doing business in New York.

“I can’t speculate how an individual company will react,” says VanderVeer, "They can say we can’t afford to do that.”

