Cuomo's budget expands online sales tax, hikes DMV fee

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state budget proposal relies on a variety of new, extended or expanded taxes and fees to balance its books, including a plan to force online marketplaces to collect sales tax.

Cuomo's $153.2 billion spending plan, released late Tuesday, leans heavily on extending a higher income-tax rate on the state's wealthiest, which brings in an estimated $4 billion annually and is set to expire at year's end.

But it also includes a handful of lesser-noticed, smaller tax-and-fee hikes and extensions, counting on them to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to help fill in the gaps in his plan.

"I think, for the most part, this underscores a central truth about New York state government," said Greg Biryla, executive director of Unshackle Upstate, a Rochester-based business group. "And that is: We don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem."

New fees on tap

New York's fiscal year begins April 1, and Cuomo and state lawmakers will spend the next two months debating what will survive in the final budget.

Included in Cuomo's plan is a fee hike for a certificate of title from the Department of Motor Vehicles, a change expected to bring in an extra $81 million a year. The fee would increase from $50 to $75, while duplicates would jump from $20 to $40.

A new tax on e-cigarette liquid would be worth an estimated $5 million a year.

The sales-tax change would force Amazon, eBay, Etsy and other online marketplaces to collect a tax if the buyer is from New York, regardless of where the seller is located.

It would bring in $68 million next fiscal year and $136 million a year after that, according to Cuomo's budget.

Other changes include reshaping the way cigars are taxed, from a percentage of the wholesale price to 45 cents a cigar -- which would boost the state's coffers an estimated $12 million next year. A fee on oil and gas producers would be extended another three years.

Cuomo's office defended the Democratic governor's budget proposal by pointing to his fiscal restraint, including seven consecutive years of keeping state spending increases to less than 2 percent.

"What you’re talking about are actions that either close unintended loopholes, continue this state’s successful smoking cessation efforts, or makes sure the cost of activities are borne by the people who use them instead of taxpayers writ large," spokesman Morris Peters said in an email.

Online sales-tax

Cuomo's latest budget proposal also accounts for an income-tax cut for those making between $40,000 and $300,000 a year, which Cuomo and lawmakers approved last year. It takes effect April 1, with 6 million taxpayers expected to save an average of $250 next year.

When fully implemented in 2025, the tax cut is expected to cost more than $4 billion.

Cuomo has tried at least once before to broaden the state's sales-tax law to capture more online sales, but it was ultimately kept out of the state's 2015-16 budget by lawmakers.

His proposal would apply to online companies that act as a go-between for buyers and outside sellers. As it stands, they're only currently required to collect sales tax if the outside seller has some sort of presence in New York.

Major online retailers who sell directly to New York customers, meanwhile, are already required to collect sales tax from New York purchasers. That includes Amazon, but it does not include the Amazon Marketplace, which acts almost like a consignment shop, allowing outside sellers to sell their products on the company's site.

Amazon declined comment Thursday, Etsy and eBay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state Retail Council, which represents many of the state's brick-and-mortar retailers, has backed Cuomo's sales-tax proposal when he has pushed it in the past.

The council is currently surveying its members about Cuomo's latest proposal, said Ted Potrikus, the group's president and CEO.

"It's not a new tax," Potrikus said. "It's simply applying an existing tax in a reasonable and fair method."