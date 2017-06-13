Cuomo: US-Canadian board too late on lake flow

Gov. Cuomo addresses the media about Lake Ontario flooding (Photo: Governor's office)

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again blasting the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario, saying the agency bears much of the blame for flooding in New York's lakeside communities.



The Democrat, speaking during the first of two news conferences scheduled in the Rochester area Tuesday, says that the International Joint Commission "pulled the trigger too late" on increasing the flow of water from the lake into the St. Lawrence River. The lake and river levels are controlled partly by releases from a hydropower dam on the river.



Cuomo spoke in the yard of one of the "hundreds and hundreds" of lakeshore homes and businesses that have been damaged by flooding that began earlier this spring.



During a visit to the Rochester area in late May, Cuomo said the IJC "blew it."



© 2017 Associated Press