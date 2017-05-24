Cuomo Recounts State Efforts To Rebuild Buffalo's Waterfront

BUFFALO - Can’t make it up.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo boards a double-decker boat to embark on a tour of Buffalo’s waterfront, and the music playing in the background is the theme from Gilligan’s Island.

“I was trying to drive the boat,” Cuomo explains to a gathering of news media and a not-small crowd of elected officials, state government employees and people who do business with the state.

It was not a three-hour cruise. It was half that.

The voyage was a 90-minute review of the various good works state government (under Governor Cuomo) has had a hand in to improve the city’s waterfront. There is no argument. It is much improved. Canalside has become western New York's front yard. It’s a place to gather and enjoy where the city meets the water. It’s wildly popular.

But if you’ve been there, you knew that.

Nonetheless, there were nine speakers extolling the different projects for much of the hour and half cruise before the Governor took the mic to announce an effort to speed the Canalside Aud Block property.

“We are prepared on the state side to put $2-million on the table, put out an R-F-P and let’s get the best private sector company deal we can and re-do the Aud Block and we’re going to do that right away,” said Cuomo.

Arguably, it’s the second largest Canalside news this week.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wants to speed up development of eleven parcels of land at Canalside. Much of it is green space now, largely under the Skyway.

On Tuesday Brown said, “The focus is making it a mixed used development so that we have residential, so that we have office, so that we have retail, commercial and entertainment.”

But that open space is where concerts are held and away of events and activities. It would mean a change at Canalside for people who already love what it is.

Is the Governor, who seemingly always has an idea and/or opinion on such matters, is he okay with a Canalside that’s got less room to roam around in?

We wanted to ask. At today’s press event, the Governor’s media handlers were clear. “The Governor doesn’t have time for questions. He’s running late.”

Still, Cuomo made time for a nearly five-minute appearance on CNBC this morning to talk about President Trump’s proposed federal budget. (The Governor does not like it.)

So, despite the handlers lining-up to wall off journalists and despite their repeated warning that there would be no questions, this reporter shouting one anyway: “Governor are you concerned about development of the city parcels might crowd the space?”

The Governor’s response, “Uh…no. I think everything’s going great. I think that’s what this tour showed.”

So, to the Governor more is more where Canalside and news conferences are concerned.

