WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state agencies to help local agencies in areas that could be impacted by Lake Ontario flooding, including areas in Niagara and Orleans counties.

The lake is currently 18 inches above it's average level for this time of year, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. It's expected the level will continue to rise in May.

The Corps has increased outflow from the lake to the Moses-Saunders Dam and the St. Lawrence River between Massena and Cornwall, Ontario throughout the past week, the governor's office says. It also says there is no concern the flooding could affect nuclear power plants in the region.

The Department of Homeland Security has deployed about 60,000 sandbags in Niagara County and 30,000 in Orleans County. Volunteers from more than a dozen fire departments helped distribute sandbags Saturday along the Lake Ontario shoreline at the Olcott Yacht Club.

State Police assets, including high axle vehicles and boats are ready to be deployed as needed and troopers have been instructed to closely monitor flood-prone areas.

The state Department of Transportation is also actively preparing for flooding by getting equipment ready and having staff to conduct flood watches and monitor bridges.

New York State Park Police have been instructed to help with preparation measures by clearing culverts and drainage areas.

Local states of emergency have been declared in all of Niagara County and in the Orleans County towns of Carlton and Kendall. The local states of emergency allow local chief executives to issue emergency orders such as closing roads or issuing evacuations.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV