Cuomo announces DEC response to NF discharge

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Niagara Falls, NY- In the eyes of Governor Andrew Cuomo, there's no question over who is at fault for the black discharge in the Niagara Falls gorge in late July, or the damage it caused to the Falls' reputation.

Cuomo laid out stiff punishment on Thursday for the Niagara Falls Water Board, in response to the black discharge released into the falls during peak tourist hours on July 29th, when the first images began to surface of an inky, odorous discharge appearing in the water near the Maid of the Mist docks.

“This plant has done a lot of damage to statewide efforts, with the damage they created and the images they’ve created,” said Cuomo, saying those first images have now gone viral and spread to viewers across the world.

Cuomo announced Thursday, as part of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s investigation into the matter, that an executive consent order will now be issued to the water board; this order would prohibit any future discharges without DEC supervision, a mandatory re-training of all employees, and a $50,000 fine.

It’s all to make sure, according to Cuomo, this never happens again.

“We’re investing more than the state has ever invested before, $2.5 billion we just passed, to provide clean water,” Cuomo said. “This situation, where we have a plant and they just improperly operate the plant, is just wholly inexcusable.”

Cuomo also dispelled any rumor that the age or the condition of the plant was partly responsible for the discharge, referring to the idea as “creating a boogeyman.”

