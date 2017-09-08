Cuomo admin.- Senecas headed to arbitration

BUFFALO - The running dispute between the Seneca Nation and the Cuomo administration is headed to binding arbitration.

So-called 'demand for arbitration' paperwork was delivered to representatives of the Seneca Nation yesterday. In the 11-page document, the state calls for arbitration in what it describes as a Seneca's breech of the gaming compact with the state of New York.

Earlier this year, the Senecas made what it says was their final payment required by the agreement which gives the nation exclusive gaming rights over a large swath of western and central New York. The Senecas have claimed that when the compact was extended in December of last year, payments to the state were not also extended.

Under the agreement, the state has received a percent of slot-machine revenues. The total revenue going to the state is $1.4-million. A percentage of that is shared with local host communities where the Senecas' three casino's are located.

State paperwork repeats what Governor Cuomo has said publicly, that the Senecas violated the compact when it stopped making payments. Cuomo has even hinted that the state may license another casino in western New York if the Senecas do not resume payment.

A spokesman for the Senecas says two scheduled meetings between the governor and Seneca leadership were cancelled by Cuomo. When asked recently about this, Cuomo told reporters he didn't feel it was appropriate to meet because the Erie County District Attorney's office is investigating allegations of illegal eavesdropping by the Senecas on state gaming commission employees.

