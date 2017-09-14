Cuba Police search for missing man with Alzheimer's

CUBA, NY — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man.

Edward Campbell, 77, was last seen driving a black 2011 Jeep Liberty on Moulton Hill Road in the Town of Cuba. Campbell has Alzheimer's and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Cuba Police at (585) 968-1666.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV