Crime Stoppers: Up to $2,500 reward

Christina Banks. Photo provided by Crime Stoppers

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a person responsible for the murder of a woman in Buffalo over the summer.

Christina Banks, 27, was shot and killed July 25, 2016 in the 200 block of Vermont Street.

Anyone who may have any information on this shooting is asked to come forward with information by contacting Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.

$1,000 is being offered from Crime Stoppers and the Buffalo Police Department is offering $1,500 as part of the reward.

