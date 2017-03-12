Crime Stoppers offers reward for wanted man

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a wanted felon, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Blackshear is wanted for a bench warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office stemming from felony drug possession.
Blackshear is described as a 33-year-old black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 716-867-6161.
