Crime Stoppers offers reward for wanted man

WGRZ 7:54 PM. EDT March 12, 2017

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a wanted felon, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. 

Brandon Blackshear is wanted for a bench warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office stemming from felony drug possession. 

Blackshear is described as a 33-year-old black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 716-867-6161. 

