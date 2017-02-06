Crews respond to overnight hazmat fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.---An investigation is underway after a fire at an industrial building.
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at a metal galvanizing plant on Elmwood Avenue.
That's right near the Foundry Hotel.
Investigators believe a heated vat of hydrochloric acid short-circuited and caught fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire chief says there was never any threat to the surrounding neighborhoods.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
