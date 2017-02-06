Crews respond to overnight hazmat fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.---An investigation is underway after a fire at an industrial building.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at a metal galvanizing plant on Elmwood Avenue.

That's right near the Foundry Hotel.

Investigators believe a heated vat of hydrochloric acid short-circuited and caught fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire chief says there was never any threat to the surrounding neighborhoods.

