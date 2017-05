Photo: Charles Moore, WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY -Crews are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a deli in Buffalo.

It happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Street.

Officials tell us the fire started in a back storage area.

Two adults and two children who lived in the second-floor apartment made it out safely.

It's unclear if the deli will be open Tuesday.

