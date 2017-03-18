Crews respond to chemical plant fire

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire Saturday at Grand Island's IsleChem Business Center. WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- Multiple agencies responded to the scene of an active fire at a chemical plant on Long Road Saturday afternoon.

Grand Island Fire Department spokesperson Ray Pauley said they received a call about the fire at about 12:27 p.m. and responded to the IsleChem LLC facility at 2801 Long Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the building. When they entered the facility at about 1 p.m., they discovered flames inside three labs on the second floor.

Multiple agencies and hazmat crews were called to assist with putting out the fires, including Brighton Volunteer Fire Company, Sheridan Park Fire Company, and the Niagara Falls Fire Department. The fire escalated to a second alarm as crews battling the it became exhausted and needed assistance.

The fire was under control at about 1:47 p.m. It was out and all assisting companies were released at about 4:31 p.m.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries.

No employees were inside the facility at the time.

It is not believed any particles in the air from this fire could be a threat to the public as the wind was blowing smoke from the fire away from residential areas.

The Erie County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit and the Grand Island Fire Department Fire Investigator are working to determine what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $500,000 -- $250,000 to both the building and interior.

Large emergency response at Isle Chem, chemical manufacturer, on Grand Island reports of a fire @ErieCountyESU on site @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/sDMmzHUONJ — Dooley O'Rourke (@Dooley_ORourke) March 18, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV