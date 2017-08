Zoar Valley (Photo: WGRZ file photo)

GOWANDA, NY — Emergency crews are responding to Zoar Valley to rescue multiple people who apparently fell down a cliff.

Mercy Flight tells 2 On Your Side that one child was flown to Women and Children's Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and 2 On Your Side will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

