Crews rescue man from Niagara Gorge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Crews rescued a man who fell into the Niagara Gorge Thursday evening.

Niagara Falls Fire Battalion Chief Mark Fontanella tells WGRZ the 33-year-old stepped backwards and fell 50 to 70 feet into the gorge, fracturing his leg and suffering head trauma.

The victim landed on a semi-flat area of the gorge and was taken up to the area where he fell from and transported to the hospital. His name has not been released.

