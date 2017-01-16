Crews prepared to take on icy road conditions

Town of Clarence Superintendent of Highways, James Dussing. WGRZ Photo

TOWN OF CLARENCE, N.Y. -- With a Freezing Rain Advisory in effect for all of Western New York until after rush hour Tuesday morning, a local highway superintendent explained Monday steps being taken to keep the roads safe.

Clarence Highway Superintendent James Dussing said primarily crews would be ready for whatever mother nature may have in store, and monitoring road conditions with resources in mind would be key.

"In the Town of Clarence, we are going to visually monitor the roads every hour on the hour and certainly look at our over passes, bridges, hills -- all the trouble spots," he said. "If need be, we will call out, depending on the conditions, one truck to 12."

He explained not much ice had been dumped onto the roads preemptively because it costs the town about $10,000 to salt all the roads each time. He also says the salt eventually makes it into creeks, streams, and "the lake we drink from."

"At this point we are going to take the 'wait and see' approach and call out the resources that we need," Dussing said Monday afternoon. "They are calling for warm temperatures and rain tomorrow, so the last thing we want to do is have the trucks put a lot of salt down and have it go straight into the storm sewers."

He added his crews will stay in contact with law enforcement, the state department of transportation and other highway departments while closely monitoring the roads.

"Together we all make a pretty good team to make the right call and hopefully get the trucks out at the right time," Dussing said.

He added the town's whole department is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I am very fortunate because my employees are very responsive. They really take pride in what they do. Their families travel on the roads and they want to come in and make sure the roads are safe," he said.

Eventually Dussing says a department truck will put down a liquid, organic "brine" product on the roads before about every freezing rain event, but they are still working on perfecting the program.

